WinZO launches digital gold investment at just ₹2

WinZO, known for its gaming platform, is now letting users buy and track digital gold with ZO Gold. Starting at just ₹2, the service—launched in partnership with SafeGold—wants to make gold investing super easy, especially for first-timers across India.

SIP-like recurring micro-investments ZO Gold lets you set up recurring micro-investments akin to systematic investment plans (SIPs), starting from just ₹2.

It's designed for India's next wave of digital users, especially in Tier-II and III cities, making gold ownership possible even if you're just getting started.

Local feel and secure tech Unlike other platforms, ZO Gold taps into WinZO's massive user base, making it feel more local and accessible.

Plus, it uses SafeGold's secure tech to keep your investments safe.