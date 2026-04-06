Wipro shares jump 3% after $1B contract win

Wipro Limited 's shares surged by 3% after the company announced a major multi-year strategic transformation deal with Olam Group. The eight-year contract is worth over $1 billion, including a committed spend of $800 million. Under the engagement, Wipro will provide end-to-end transformation services to Olam Group using an AI-powered approach. This marks a major expansion for Wipro in the food and agri-business sector.

Strategic partnership Transformation across 'farm-to-fork' value chain Wipro will leverage its industry expertise, partnerships with leading technology providers, and its Wipro Intelligence platform suite to support the transformation of Olam Group. The deal will span Olam Group's 'farm-to-fork' value chain such as farming, forecasting, trading, supply chain operations and customer engagement. The main goal is to improve operational effectiveness and resilience while supporting long-term growth at scale.

Acquisition details Wipro to acquire Olam Group's IT arm Mindsprint As part of the agreement, Wipro will also acquire Olam Group's IT and digital services arm, Mindsprint. Once completed, Mindsprint will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wipro, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 FY27 (June 2026). Based mainly in India, Mindsprint has over 3,200 professionals and has been instrumental in Olam Group's digital transformation journey.

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Domain expertise Strengthening Wipro's position in food and agri-business sector Mindsprint brings deep domain expertise in the food and agri-business sector, along with strong capabilities in supply chain transformation, digital platforms, and proprietary IP-led solutions. Its offerings include Farmsprint for plantation management, Procuresprint for AI-enabled procurement transformation, SprintAP for payables transformation, Salessprint for sales operations, and Tradesprint for commodity trading and risk management. This acquisition will further strengthen Wipro's position in the sector.

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