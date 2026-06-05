Wipro stock falls 8% as ₹15000cr buyback record date announced

Wipro faces harassment and religious coercion

While Wipro plans to buy back 600 million shares (about 5.7% of its total), investor mood took a hit after a former employee accused the company of workplace harassment and religious coercion at its Pune office.

Wipro responded by stressing its zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and said it is working with Pune Police on the investigation.

Despite these reassurances, Wipro's stock is still down over 27% so far in 2026.