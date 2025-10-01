Next Article
Wipro's stock drops over 10% in past 3 months
Business
Wipro's stock has taken a hit lately, dropping over 10% in the past three months.
As of this week, shares are trading around ₹239, and the company's market value sits at about ₹2.51 trillion.
The last month and week alone saw declines of over 4%.
Wipro's performance is a mood check for the tech sector
Wipro isn't alone—most Indian IT stocks are under pressure right now.
How Wipro performs is kind of a mood check for the whole tech sector, especially with its Q2 earnings report coming up on October 16.
Investors are closely watching Wipro's moves
There's been a lot of trading as investors rethink their strategies amid shaky demand for IT services.
People are watching Wipro closely since its ups and downs could hint at where India's tech industry is headed next.