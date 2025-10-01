Next Article
SBI Life's quarterly results are in, but stock price stagnates
Business
SBI Life just posted its quarterly results for the quarter ending September 2025, but its stock price hasn't followed suit.
Shares closed at ₹1,788.70 on Tuesday—barely up for the day and down over the past week and three months.
Brokerages see upside for the insurer
Even with the recent dip, analysts like ICICI Securities see upside, setting a target of ₹2,140.
Deven Choksey suggests picking up shares around ₹1,975.
What's behind the share price lag?
Despite steady earnings growth—17% annual EPS gains over three years—SBI Life's share price appears to be lagging, possibly behind broader markets.
High valuations and shifting investor focus could be factors.
All eyes are now on their next earnings report for more clues about what's ahead.