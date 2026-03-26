Women lead the way in disciplined investing: LenDenClub report

Average lender invests ₹2 lakh, funds over 200 borrowers

On average, lenders invest about ₹2 lakh and like to spread their money across lots of borrowers: they typically fund over 200 borrowers; nearly 68% of investors have funded more than one loan.

Short-term loans (2-6 months) still get plenty of love, but the new 12-month option is catching on too.

Most investments come from big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi: they account for over 60% of the action.