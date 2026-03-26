Women lead the way in disciplined investing: LenDenClub report
Business
UPI is the dominant payment method on LenDenClub's platform, accounting for about 92% of transactions, according to LenDenClub's 2025 report.
The data also shows women are leading the way in disciplined investing, putting in an average of ₹2.5 lakh each, more than their male counterparts.
Average lender invests ₹2 lakh, funds over 200 borrowers
On average, lenders invest about ₹2 lakh and like to spread their money across lots of borrowers: they typically fund over 200 borrowers; nearly 68% of investors have funded more than one loan.
Short-term loans (2-6 months) still get plenty of love, but the new 12-month option is catching on too.
Most investments come from big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi: they account for over 60% of the action.