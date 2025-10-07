Next Article
World Bank raises China's GDP growth forecast for 2025
Business
The World Bank just raised its forecast for China's economy, now expecting 4.8% GDP growth in 2025.
But before that, 2024 is set to be slower at 4.2%, with the bank pointing to weaker consumer and business confidence and sluggish export orders as the main reasons.
Regional growth forecast also adjusted
China's ups and downs matter because it's the biggest player in East Asia and the Pacific.
The World Bank also nudged up its regional growth forecast for 2025 to 4.4%.
Still, challenges like China's rising public debt and slower export growth are making things tricky, so while some countries will see modest gains, overall growth is expected to stay pretty steady through 2026.