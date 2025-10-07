OpenAI inks $5B AMD deal, secures next-gen AI hardware
OpenAI just announced a massive partnership with AMD to roll out up to six gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs for building next-gen AI systems.
The first batch—one gigawatt using AMD's new MI450 chips—starts shipping in late 2026.
This move positions OpenAI as a key partner in AMD's AI hardware roadmap.
OpenAI's AMD investment is a game-changer
As part of the deal, OpenAI can snap up 160 million shares of AMD at a super low price if they hit certain milestones.
It's not just about buying hardware anymore—compute power is now seen as a real financial asset, which is pretty new for the tech world.
OpenAI's dual approach to chip sourcing
This follows OpenAI's recent mega-deal with NVIDIA and shows how they're making sure they don't get stuck waiting for chips.
By partnering with both companies, OpenAI is locking in the tools it needs to keep growing fast—and changing how big tech thinks about investing in AI infrastructure.