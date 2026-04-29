World Bank warns Hormuz disruption could push energy costs 24%

Fertilizer prices up 31% in 2026

Fertilizer prices are also on track to rise by 31% in 2026, mainly because urea costs have shot up. This could make farming tougher and food more expensive.

Plus, overall commodity prices may climb 16% by 2026 as conflicts continue and demand for metals like aluminum and copper grows, especially with electric vehicles and data centers booming.

In short: expect higher costs across the board.