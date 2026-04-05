Writers Guild of America reaches tentative deal with studios

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached a tentative four-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios and streamers. The deal was confirmed by both parties, following earlier reports from The Hollywood Reporter and others. The WGA said in a statement, "Today, the WGA Negotiating Committee unanimously approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP for the 2026 Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) for a four-year term."

Health benefits New deal ensures sustainability of health plan The WGA's statement also highlighted the importance of the new deal in ensuring the sustainability of their health plan. "Crucially, it protects our health plan and puts it on a sustainable path, with increased company contributions across many areas and long-needed increases to health contribution caps," the union said. The contract also builds on gains from 2023 and addresses issues related to unpaid work.

Next steps Subject to approval by WGA leadership The tentative deal is now subject to approval by the WGA West board and the WGA East council, along with a ratification vote by members. The union has promised to provide more details about the agreement after it gets approved by its leadership. In its statement on the tentative deal, AMPTP said, "We look forward to building on this progress as we continue working toward agreements that support long-term industry stability."

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Contract duration Deal marks shift from traditional 3-year contracts If approved by union leaders and members, this deal will be notable for its unusually long term. Hollywood unions have generally opted for three-year deals since at least the 1940s. However, in light of the 2023 double Hollywood strikes, AMPTP had considered a longer contract term to ensure more labor stability.

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Fund stability Guild focused on stabilizing health fund, AI regulations The WGA was keen on stabilizing its health fund, jointly administered with studios. The guild's health fund lost a total of $122 million in 2023 and 2024 due to healthcare inflation and a decline in industry work opportunities. The union also focused on tightening regulations around the use of generative AI, especially training AI tools on members' scripts or licensing scripts to train those tools.