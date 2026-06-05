WTO flags 2026 trade slowdown while AI-related parts surge

WTO projects 2026 trade growth 1.9%

Looking ahead, the WTO expects global trade growth to fall sharply, from 4.6% last year to just 1.9% in 2026.

They're especially worried that if the Middle East crisis drags on, we could see higher energy costs and more trouble with shipping worldwide.

As the report put it, "On balance, the indices show signs of resilience, signaling relatively stable global merchandise trade growth,"