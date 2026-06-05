WTO flags 2026 trade slowdown while AI-related parts surge
The World Trade Organization (WTO) just flagged that global trade growth is losing steam in 2026, with the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Its latest Goods Trade Barometer dipped from 102.3 to 101.7, hinting at a slowdown, but things aren't all gloomy.
Demand for AI-related electronic parts is actually booming, and air freight plus shipping are still holding up, even if growth there has cooled off.
WTO projects 2026 trade growth 1.9%
Looking ahead, the WTO expects global trade growth to fall sharply, from 4.6% last year to just 1.9% in 2026.
They're especially worried that if the Middle East crisis drags on, we could see higher energy costs and more trouble with shipping worldwide.
As the report put it, "On balance, the indices show signs of resilience, signaling relatively stable global merchandise trade growth,"