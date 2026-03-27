WTO meeting: Goyal pushes for restoring automatic dispute system
Business
At a big WTO meeting in Cameroon, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called for bringing back the automatic dispute system that's been broken since 2019.
Without it, countries can't really challenge unfair trade barriers, and Goyal said fixing this is key to making global trade more trustworthy and fair.
Goyal calls for WTO reforms
Goyal also pushed for WTO reforms that are open, member-driven, and focused on development.
He urged action on food security promises and fair fishing rules.
Plus, he highlighted that new tech should benefit everyone, not just a few countries, so innovation helps all members equally.