X Corp wins in court over ex-employee arbitration fees

Context on the case

After Musk's takeover, about 6,000 employees lost their jobs.

Many had signed agreements saying disputes would go through JAMS arbitration, but X Corp refused to pay the $1,500 starting fee, pointing to an opt-out clause from when people were hired.

Although a lower court originally sided with workers, this latest ruling reversed that.

Meanwhile, X is still facing other legal battles over layoffs and severance.