xAI illegally operated natural gas turbines at Colossus centers: EPA

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence company, xAI , has been found to have illegally operated natural gas turbines at its Colossus data centers in Tennessee. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) made the ruling on Thursday after a process that had been ongoing for over a year. The agency disagreed with xAI's argument that the temporary nature of these turbines exempted them from regulations.

Community backlash Local communities and legal organizations voice concerns The operation of these power plants has drawn criticism from local communities and legal organizations. xAI was sued for contributing to higher ozone and particulate emissions in an already polluted area. The company had been running as many as 35 turbines, with only 15 being finally approved. Currently, xAI operates 12 turbines at its data centers in Tennessee.

Regulatory impact EPA's ruling and its implications The EPA's ruling comes after a long battle over the use of truck-sized gas turbines near xAI's Colossus 1 and 2 facilities. The agency revised its policies on gas turbines, clarifying that air permits are still required for their operation, even if they are used temporarily. This decision puts the permitting of these turbines under federal law, although it remains unclear how non-compliant companies will be penalized.

Activist response Community activists celebrate EPA's ruling The EPA's ruling has been welcomed by community activists in Memphis, who have long opposed xAI's use of portable turbines. They argue that the data center has been adding more pollution to already overburdened communities. Abre Conner, NAACP's director of environmental and climate justice, said "Our communities, air, water, and land are not playgrounds for billionaires chasing another buck."

Pollution concerns Methane gas turbines and their environmental impact Methane gas turbines emit harmful nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere, contributing to cancer, asthma, and other upper respiratory diseases. An EPA spokesperson told The Guardian that their final action is expected to cut nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 296 tons annually by 2032. This ruling is a major step toward reducing air pollution from these sources in Tennessee.