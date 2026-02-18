Yotta is investing $2 billion in NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs Business Feb 18, 2026

Yotta Data Services is spending $2 billion on NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs, aiming to launch a massive new data center in Noida by August 2026.

This move will increase their GPU capacity from about 40,000 to more than 75,000 over the next two years and puts Yotta at the heart of India's AI boom.