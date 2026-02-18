Yotta is investing $2 billion in NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs
Yotta Data Services is spending $2 billion on NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs, aiming to launch a massive new data center in Noida by August 2026.
This move will increase their GPU capacity from about 40,000 to more than 75,000 over the next two years and puts Yotta at the heart of India's AI boom.
NVIDIA and Yotta's $1 billion, 4-year deal
NVIDIA is teaming up with Yotta for a four-year, $1 billion deal—10,300 GPUs will fuel Asia's first DGX Cloud supercluster right here.
This setup will help companies across APAC build and run advanced AI models.
Remaining GPU muscle to support India's national AI mission
The remaining GPU muscle supports India's national AI Mission, making high-end computing affordable for startups.
It'll also help create Indian-language AI tools like Bhashini and BharatGen, pushing Yotta's total GPU count past 75,000 over the next two years.