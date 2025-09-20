Next Article
You can now buy a bike or scooter on Flipkart
Business
Flipkart just made it possible to buy a two-wheeler—think Hero, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, or KTM—completely online during this year's Big Billion Days sale.
From browsing and comparing models to handling registration and insurance, the whole process happens from your couch.
Two-wheeler loans, GST discounts, and cashback offers
This move comes as demand for two-wheelers on Flipkart has tripled in the past year.
The platform offers flexible financing (loans up to 48 months, No-Cost EMI for 24 months), plus festive perks like GST cuts and cashback on select credit cards.
Everything is handled by authorized dealers with delivery across 16,000+ pincodes—and there's always 24/7 support if you need a hand.