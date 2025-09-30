Next Article
YouTube pays $24.5 million to settle Trump's lawsuit over account suspension
Business
YouTube just settled Donald Trump's lawsuit over his account suspension after the January 2021 Capitol riots, agreeing to pay $24.5 million.
Most of that—$22 million—will go to the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the construction of a $200 million ballroom that Trump is building at the White House.
The rest will be split among other plaintiffs, like the American Conservative Union.
Meta, X also settled similar lawsuits
Earlier in 2025, Meta and X (formerly Twitter) also settled similar lawsuits with Trump.
These cases are part of an ongoing debate about how social media platforms handle content from political figures and what counts as fair moderation online.