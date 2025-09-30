YouTube pays $24.5 million to settle Trump's lawsuit over account suspension Business Sep 30, 2025

YouTube just settled Donald Trump's lawsuit over his account suspension after the January 2021 Capitol riots, agreeing to pay $24.5 million.

Most of that—$22 million—will go to the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the construction of a $200 million ballroom that Trump is building at the White House.

The rest will be split among other plaintiffs, like the American Conservative Union.