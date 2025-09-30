Ex-Frank CEO sentenced to 7 years for JPMorgan fraud

Javice's apology and the case's implications

Javice teamed up with a math professor to create millions of fake customer records and even bought real data from brokers so it would pass JPMorgan's checks.

The scheme fooled the bank at first but was eventually uncovered.

At her sentencing, Javice apologized tearfully and admitted responsibility, but despite pleas for leniency—including letters about her personal struggles—the judge handed down a tough sentence.

The case also spotlighted some serious gaps in how big companies vet startups before buying them.