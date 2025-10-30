YouTube TV could lose Disney channels for 10 million subscribers
YouTube TV and Disney are in a last-minute standoff over their contract, and if they don't settle things by midnight tonight, channels like ABC, ESPN, and FX might vanish from YouTube TV.
That means nearly 10 million subscribers could miss out on live sports and favorite shows like Abbott Elementary or Grey's Anatomy.
The main issue is money—YouTube TV wants shorter contracts and lower fees for Disney's channels (something bigger cable companies get), but "We invest significantly in our content and expect our partners to pay fair rates that recognize that value," Disney said in a statement.
This kind of showdown isn't new for YouTube TV—they've had similar disputes with NBCUniversal and Fox before.
It's all part of the bigger shift as streaming services try to keep prices down while networks push for fair pay.