Novo Nordisk tops Pfizer's Metsera bid with $9B offer

Obesity drug race heats up as pharma giants clash

This is all about who leads the next wave of obesity drug treatments—a market projected to reach $150 billion by the early 2030s.

Novo wants Metsera's early-stage drugs to stay ahead in this space, while Pfizer called their rival's move "reckless" after dropping its own obesity drug earlier this year.

However it plays out, the winner could shape what future obesity therapies look like for millions worldwide.