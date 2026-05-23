Yusuf Mehdi stepping down as Microsoft consumer chief June 2027
Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's consumer chief marketing officer, is stepping down in June 2027 after an impressive 35-year run.
He started as an intern in the early 1990s and helped launch big names like Windows 95, Bing, Xbox One, and Copilot Plus PCs.
Before he leaves, Mehdi says he will focus on reimagining Windows and pushing Microsoft 365 forward.
Mehdi shaped Microsoft AI consumer marketing
Mehdi has been a familiar face for Microsoft fans, shaping AI and consumer marketing strategies over the years.
He called his journey "filled with adventure, challenge, reinvention, and innovation."
His departure comes as Microsoft shakes up its leadership to boost AI projects like Copilot.
Even with his departure on the horizon, Mehdi promises to stay fully committed during his last year at the company.