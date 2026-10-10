Zach Yadegari raises $10 million for Persona backed by Vine Ventures
Business
Zach Yadegari, just 19 and already making waves, has secured $10 million for his new AI startup, Persona.
Backed by Vine Ventures and other big names, Zach's no stranger to startups: his later app, Cal AI, was acquired by MyFitnessPal.
Zach Yadegari launches Persona beta
After getting rejected by 15 of the 18 universities he applied to, Zach landed at the University of Miami.
He had already co-founded Cal AI in 2024, a calorie-counting app that hit over 15 million downloads.
Now he's working on Persona: a $179 wearable launching in December that lets you interact with AI using buttons or wrist movements instead of always-on listening.
The beta is already live on iMessage and has thousands trying it out.