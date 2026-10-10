Zach Yadegari raises $10 million for Persona backed by Vine Ventures

After getting rejected by 15 of the 18 universities he applied to, Zach landed at the University of Miami.

He had already co-founded Cal AI in 2024, a calorie-counting app that hit over 15 million downloads.

Now he's working on Persona: a $179 wearable launching in December that lets you interact with AI using buttons or wrist movements instead of always-on listening.

The beta is already live on iMessage and has thousands trying it out.