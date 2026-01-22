Zee's profit slips 5% even as revenue climbs—here's what's up

Zee's TV network share grew to 17.5%, with subscription revenue rising 7% thanks to digital growth. But ad revenue took a hit—down 9% year-on-year due to an FMCG slowdown—though it did bounce back slightly from last quarter.

Costs are up but there's hope ahead

Operating costs soared by 30%, mostly because of movie rights and sports league changes.

The company says it's hopeful about ad recovery despite the current market being soft.