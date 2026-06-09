Zepto boosts ESOP to 1.47 billion options as grants fall Business Jun 09, 2026

Zepto, the quick-commerce startup, is boosting its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) pool by 246.5 million options as it preps for its big initial public offering (IPO).

This takes the total ESOP pool to 1.47 billion options (pending shareholder approval).

But here's the twist: even with a bigger pool, fewer employees actually got stock options this year compared to last.