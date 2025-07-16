Zepto Cafe struggles with supply chain and staffing issues

Zepto Cafe sees 700% jump in yearly orders

Even with these hurdles, Zepto Cafe saw a massive 700% jump in yearly orders and hit ₹1,000 crore in annual sales.

However, app downloads slipped to just 17,000 in June after cutting back on marketing.

Now the focus is on their main app (which brings in over 90% of business), pausing new store launches, and tweaking the menu—while rivals like Blinkit's Bistro and Swiggy's Snacc keep expanding in cities.