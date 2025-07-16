Next Article
Zepto Cafe struggles with supply chain and staffing issues
Zepto Cafe, known for its 10-minute food delivery, is shrinking its operations after running into supply chain snags and staff shortages.
Daily orders have dropped to around 65,000-67,000 in the May-June period from earlier peaks of over 120,000-130,000.
The company also closed 44 of nearly 1,000 stores by May.
Zepto Cafe sees 700% jump in yearly orders
Even with these hurdles, Zepto Cafe saw a massive 700% jump in yearly orders and hit ₹1,000 crore in annual sales.
However, app downloads slipped to just 17,000 in June after cutting back on marketing.
Now the focus is on their main app (which brings in over 90% of business), pausing new store launches, and tweaking the menu—while rivals like Blinkit's Bistro and Swiggy's Snacc keep expanding in cities.