Zerodha Fund House launches Nifty 50 ETF, index fund
Zerodha Fund House just launched two fresh investment options—the Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF and the Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund.
Both are designed for anyone looking to invest in India's top companies, tracking the well-known Nifty 50 Index Total Return Index (TRI).
The goal? Making it easier (and cheaper) for long-term investors to get in on India's growth story.
Important dates, financial advisor reminder
The Index Fund starts allocating units on October 14, with subscriptions reopening October 17. The ETF lists on the stock exchange October 20.
Vishal Jain, Zerodha Fund House's CEO, said the Nifty 50 "acts as a barometer for the Indian economy."
If you're thinking about jumping in, make sure to check with a financial advisor first—these funds are managed by Zerodha AMC (a Zerodha and Smallcase joint venture), and suitability can vary person to person.