Zerodha Fund House launches Nifty 50 ETF, index fund

Important dates, financial advisor reminder

The Index Fund starts allocating units on October 14, with subscriptions reopening October 17. The ETF lists on the stock exchange October 20.

Vishal Jain, Zerodha Fund House's CEO, said the Nifty 50 "acts as a barometer for the Indian economy."

If you're thinking about jumping in, make sure to check with a financial advisor first—these funds are managed by Zerodha AMC (a Zerodha and Smallcase joint venture), and suitability can vary person to person.