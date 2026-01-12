India's stock brokers lose 53L clients in 2025 slowdown

India's discount brokerage sector has witnessed a major decline in its active client base in 2025. The fall was led by the country's four biggest platforms—Groww, Zerodha , Angel One, and Upstox. The total number of active clients across all brokerages fell by nearly 53.5 lakh during the year, with these four firms accounting for nearly three-fourths of the decline.

Client erosion Zerodha, Groww, Angel One lead in client losses Zerodha, founded by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, witnessed the biggest loss with nearly 12.68 lakh active clients leaving over the year. Groww, India's largest brokerage platform, followed closely with a decline of nearly 10.32 lakh clients. Angel One and Upstox also saw significant drops in their active client bases—by around 9.96 lakh and roughly 8.09 lakh, respectively, during this period.

Market impact Other brokerages also witness significant client losses Other brokerages such as Mirae Asset Capital, Sharekhan, 5Paisa Capital, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, PhonePe Wealth Broking, Finvasia Securities and Fyers Securities also saw major losses in their active client bases. The sustained decline has been attributed to a sharp fall in futures and options participation after SEBI introduced stricter rules last year.

Regulatory impact SEBI's stricter rules and market volatility The stricter rules introduced by SEBI include higher margin requirements, fewer weekly expiries, higher capital thresholds, and increased taxation. All these changes have made derivatives trading less attractive for retail investors. The decline in activity also coincided with a major correction in domestic equities since early 2025 amid stretched valuations, weak corporate earnings, and continued foreign investor outflows.