Zillow and Redfin settle antitrust case with FTC, 5 states
Zillow and Redfin just settled a big antitrust case with the FTC and five states.
The issue started when Redfin agreed to show Zillow's rental listings instead of competing, after a $100 million payment from Zillow.
Regulators said this deal could have kept Redfin out of the rental advertising business for as long as nine years, making things less competitive for everyone looking to rent.
Redfin can resume rental advertising
Redfin is officially allowed to jump back into rental advertising, so renters and landlords will see more options.
The settlement also frees Redfin from old restrictions: now it can go after property-management customers on its own terms.
While it can still display Zillow's listings, Redfin doesn't have to share its sensitive business information with Zillow anymore.
Settlement signals broader antitrust enforcement trend
This isn't just about rentals: it's part of a bigger push against companies cutting deals that limit competition (think Ticketmaster's recent Justice Department settlement).
The outcome could shape how similar cases are handled in the future, making things fairer for users across different industries.