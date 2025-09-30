Zoho's Sridhar Vembu: 'We're proudly Made in India'

Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu wants everyone to know: "We are proudly 'Made in India, Made for the World' and we mean it." He emphasized that all Zoho products are built in India, with their global headquarters and taxes based out of Chennai.

All products built in India There's been some chatter about where Zoho actually builds its products and handles user data.

Vembu clarified that everything is developed in India, and Zoho serves customers in over 80 countries—including a big market in the US.

Data storage and app store address For Indian users, data is stored in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and soon Odisha. For global users, Zoho has over 18 data centers worldwide, each dedicated to hosting data of their respective country or region.

Vembu also pointed out that Zoho relies on its own hardware and open-source tools like Linux—not big cloud services like AWS or Azure.

That old US address you see on app stores? Just a holdover from an early employee registration.