Zomato now delivers food from restaurants up to 40km away
What's the story
Zomato has launched a new feature called 'Limitless Delivery,' allowing customers to order food from their favorite restaurants even if they are far away. The service is currently available in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad. With this update, users can explore and order from popular restaurants across the city without being limited by distance.
Feature details
How to access the 'Limitless Delivery' feature
The 'Limitless Delivery' feature can be accessed in two ways. Users can either click on a dedicated quick link on the Zomato homepage under the Explore More section or search for a restaurant directly and place an order as they normally would.
The company says this feature allows users to discover and order from restaurants located up to 40km away within their city.
Customer reach
More restaurant choices for customers
The main idea behind Zomato's 'Limitless Delivery' feature is to give customers more choices when ordering food, especially when their favorite restaurants are far from home.
It could also help popular restaurants reach more customers across the city.
However, Zomato has not clarified whether orders placed through this feature will come with extra delivery charges or longer waiting times.