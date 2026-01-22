Zydus launches world's 1st affordable Nivolumab biosimilar after court green light Business Jan 22, 2026

Zydus Lifesciences just dropped Tishtha(tm), the world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India (Opdivo), after a big win in Delhi High Court.

The bench put patients first, saying, "The ailing public cannot be deprived of Zydus's drug," and cleared the way for its launch.