Zydus launches world's 1st affordable Nivolumab biosimilar after court green light
Zydus Lifesciences just dropped Tishtha(tm), the world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India (Opdivo), after a big win in Delhi High Court.
The bench put patients first, saying, "The ailing public cannot be deprived of Zydus's drug," and cleared the way for its launch.
Why Tishtha(tm) matters: price and impact
Tishtha(tm) costs ₹28,950 (100mg) or ₹13,950 (40mg)—about 70% less than the original.
With two dosage options to reduce waste and make treatment more flexible, it could help over 5 lakh patients who couldn't afford the old ₹1 lakh-per-vial price tag.
Patent drama and what happens next
The court told Zydus to keep audited sales records until the patent runs out—just in case Bristol Myers Squibb wins its infringement claim later.
For now, Zydus says its version doesn't break any patents and follows all rules, backed by a recent recommendation to revoke Squibb's patent.