Zydus Lifesciences launches affordable device for chronic mucus management
Zydus Lifesciences just launched PEPAIR(tm), a pocket-friendly device (₹990) designed to help people with COPD, asthma, or bronchiectasis breathe easier by clearing out stubborn mucus.
Made in partnership with AeroDel Technology Innovations, it aims to reach over 9 million Indians struggling with chronic mucus issues.
How it works?
PEPAIR(tm) is a drug-free handheld gadget that uses a special 3-resistance system.
When you breathe out through it, the device creates pressure and gentle vibrations—helping loosen up mucus and open your airways without requiring any pharmaceutical intervention.
Making healthcare more accessible
OPEP devices are usually pricey and out of reach for many. With PEPAIR(tm), Zydus hopes to make airway clearance way more accessible.
As Dr. Sharvil Patel puts it, this launch "is a patient-centric innovation introducing a drug-free, handheld solution to support better breathing."