Zydus Lifesciences launches affordable device for chronic mucus management

PEPAIR(tm) is a drug-free handheld gadget that uses a special 3-resistance system. When you breathe out through it, the device creates pressure and gentle vibrations—helping loosen up mucus and open your airways without requiring any pharmaceutical intervention.

Making healthcare more accessible

OPEP devices are usually pricey and out of reach for many. With PEPAIR(tm), Zydus hopes to make airway clearance way more accessible.

As Dr. Sharvil Patel puts it, this launch "is a patient-centric innovation introducing a drug-free, handheld solution to support better breathing."