MP to conduct single, UPSC-style exam for all job recruitments 

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, is planning to introduce a single entrance exam for state employment. The new system will be modeled on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) pattern and will replace the current multiple exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Under the new system, the current practice of holding many department-specific exams will be replaced by a single comprehensive test meant to improve recruitment transparency, consistency, and efficiency.

Recruitment overhaul New exam system to simplify recruitment process The new single entrance exam will combine various recruitment drives into one large-scale examination. This is expected to simplify the application process for candidates and reduce the time taken from notification to appointment. CM Yadav emphasized that conducting separate exams for different departments is time-consuming and often leads to delays in appointing qualified candidates.

Employment goals Target to fill police department vacancies The new exam system is also aimed at filling over 20,000 vacant posts in the police department within three years. CM Yadav said that this ambitious target needs an efficient and transparent recruitment process. A retired senior official will also head a commission to address pay anomalies and changes in grade pay across various centers.