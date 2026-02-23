Delhi government renames 2, modifies 7 metro stations' names
What's the story
The State Names Authority of Delhi, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has renamed two metro stations and modified the names of seven others, PTI reported. The authority considered proposals for 21 stations in total and retained the names of 12, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The changes were made in line with public sentiments and local identities, the statement said.
Station updates
Modified station names
The modified station names include Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar (formerly Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur-Wazirabad (formerly Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar (formerly Derawal Nagar), Khanpur-Vayusainabad (formerly Khanpur), Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar (formerly Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (formerly Mayur Vihar Pocket 1), and Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave (formerly West Enclave). North Pitampura has been renamed Haiderpur Village, while Pitampura is now Madhuban Chowk.
Name retention
Proposed names that were retained
The names retained as originally proposed in the detailed project reports include Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali, and Maujpur-Babarpur. CM Gupta emphasized that metro stations are not just transit points but also represent the identity and cultural significance of their respective areas, adding that each name was finalized after careful deliberation, taking into account local identity, historical and cultural significance, and recommendations from public representatives and citizens.