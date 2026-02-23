The authority considered proposals for 21 stations

Delhi government renames 2, modifies 7 metro stations' names

By Snehil Singh 09:20 am Feb 23, 202609:20 am

What's the story

The State Names Authority of Delhi, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has renamed two metro stations and modified the names of seven others, PTI reported. The authority considered proposals for 21 stations in total and retained the names of 12, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The changes were made in line with public sentiments and local identities, the statement said.