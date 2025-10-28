Delhi student, father booked for staging acid attack for revenge

In a shocking development, a 20-year-old Delhi University student and her father have been accused of staging an acid attack to frame three men, India Today TV reported. The incident was alleged to have occurred near Lakshmibai College on Sunday. Initially, the student alleged that she was attacked by Jitender and his associates, Ishan and Arman, while they intercepted her on a motorcycle. She claimed to have received burns on her hands due to the acid thrown at her.

Case unraveling Contradictions in girl's statement However, the Delhi Police's investigation found "several facts...that contradict the version stated in the complaint." CCTV footage showed her movements, but none of the accused were seen. The police also found no acid traces at the scene. The case took a turn when police discovered that on October 24, two days before the alleged acid attack, Jitender's wife made a PCR call reporting harassment and blackmail by Akil Khan, the student's father.

Confession details Father accused of raping Jitender's wife Akil confessed to staging the attack after learning about Jitender's wife's rape complaint against him. She alleged that while working at his factory between 2021 and 2024, Akil sexually harassed her, forcibly established physical relations, and blackmailed her using objectionable photos and videos. The police are now verifying every aspect of the FIR and the complainant's statements.