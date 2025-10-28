Delhi student, father booked for staging acid attack for revenge
What's the story
In a shocking development, a 20-year-old Delhi University student and her father have been accused of staging an acid attack to frame three men, India Today TV reported. The incident was alleged to have occurred near Lakshmibai College on Sunday. Initially, the student alleged that she was attacked by Jitender and his associates, Ishan and Arman, while they intercepted her on a motorcycle. She claimed to have received burns on her hands due to the acid thrown at her.
Case unraveling
Contradictions in girl's statement
However, the Delhi Police's investigation found "several facts...that contradict the version stated in the complaint." CCTV footage showed her movements, but none of the accused were seen. The police also found no acid traces at the scene. The case took a turn when police discovered that on October 24, two days before the alleged acid attack, Jitender's wife made a PCR call reporting harassment and blackmail by Akil Khan, the student's father.
Confession details
Father accused of raping Jitender's wife
Akil confessed to staging the attack after learning about Jitender's wife's rape complaint against him. She alleged that while working at his factory between 2021 and 2024, Akil sexually harassed her, forcibly established physical relations, and blackmailed her using objectionable photos and videos. The police are now verifying every aspect of the FIR and the complainant's statements.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway
Meanwhile, Shabnam, mother of one of the accused, alleged an acid attack on her in 2018 and has a property dispute with Akil over a property in Mangolpuri. In the staged acid attack near Lakshmibai College, the police cited CCTV footage and call detail records (CDRs) that contradict the complainant's statements. "Given the contradictions in the complaint, we are verifying every aspect of the FIR, the complainant's statements, and defense of accused," said Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav.