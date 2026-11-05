Delhi air turns toxic as 18 stations record 400+ AQI
What's the story
Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 368 on Thursday morning, putting it in the "very poor" category and nearing the "severe" mark of 400. At least 18 monitoring stations across the city recorded "severe" levels of pollution, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Severe pollution
Jahangirpuri was 1 of the most affected areas
Jahangirpuri was one of the most affected areas, with an AQI of 459, followed by Nauroji Nagar Ring Road at 416 and the AIIMS area at 402.
India Gate's AQI was recorded at 399, just shy of the severe mark.
Anand Vihar recorded a relatively better AQI of 296, which falls under the "poor" category.
Weather update
Air quality worsened earlier this week
The air quality in Delhi had already slipped into the "very poor" category on Tuesday with an AQI of 332.
This was after Jahangirpuri recorded a severe AQI of 452.
Earlier, on Monday, the city had recorded its first "very poor" air quality day of the season with an AQI of 324.
Temperature report
Easterly winds expected to weaken further on November 9
According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, moderate northwesterly winds from northwest Rajasthan are expected to prevail over Delhi until November 7. Light easterly winds are expected to arrive beginning the night of November 8, potentially helping to disperse some pollutants during Diwali.
However, the respite may be short-lived. Palawat stated that easterly winds are predicted to weaken further on November 9, allowing pollutants to collect and pushing the AQI higher.