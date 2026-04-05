Delhi to face water supply disruption for 2 days: Details

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a two-day water supply disruption in several parts of the national capital. The planned maintenance work is part of the DJB's annual flushing program for Underground Reservoirs (UGRs) and Booster Pumping Stations. Residents have been advised to store enough water in advance to avoid inconvenience during this period.

April 6 Areas affected on Monday On Monday, the following areas will face a disruption in water supply: Sultanpuri area, Mangolpuri, Sector 2 Pocket 4 Rohini, the Filling Point, Karala Village, and nearby areas. The DJB has advised the residents of these regions to store enough water beforehand in order to avoid any inconvenience during this period.

April 7 Areas affected on Tuesday On Tuesday, the water supply will be affected in the Sultanpuri area, Sector 3 Pocket F; Sector 3 Pocket A-1 Rohini; Sector 23 Rohini; the Filling Point; Karala Village and nearby areas. Sector 3 Pocket B-10 Rohini and Sector 3 Pocket C-12 Rohini will also face disruptions. Residents are advised once again to store enough water in advance to avoid inconvenience during this period.

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Assistance Contact numbers for assistance In case of any issues or assistance required during this period, residents can contact the Central Control Room at 1916 or call the two numbers mentioned: 23527679 or 23538495. They can also contact Mangolpuri OHT numbers, namely, 27294132 and 27915531, for additional support in affected areas. Last month, parts of Delhi faced water supply issues due to a partial breakdown at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant.

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