Murdered Delhi UPSC aspirant's disk contained nudes of 15 women

A 21-year-old woman named Amrita Chauhan has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her live-in partner, Ram Kesh Meena. The incident took place in Delhi 's Timarpur area on October 6, when Meena's charred body was found after a fire. Investigators discovered that Meena had stored private videos of at least 15 women on a hard disk, which is believed to have been one of the motives behind his murder.

Co-conspirators arrested Ex-boyfriend and friend also arrested Chauhan's ex-boyfriend, Sumit Kashyap, and their common friend Sandeep Kumar were also arrested for their involvement in the crime. The trio allegedly staged the fire to make it look like an accident. Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ravindra Yadav, said they feared Meena might leak Chauhan's private videos online.

Crime scene They staged the fire to cover up the murder The murder was carried out late on October 5; Kashyap and Kumar allegedly beat Meena before strangling him. They then poured oil, ghee, and alcohol on his body to fuel the fire. Kashyap removed a gas cylinder from the kitchen and placed it near Meena's head before turning the knob to fill the room with gas. After taking Meena's belongings, including two laptops and a hard disk, they ignited a fire using a lighter before locking the main door.

Investigation breakthrough How police cracked the case Initially, police suspected a gas leak explosion, but later found CCTV footage showing two masked individuals entering and exiting the building. One of them was identified as Chauhan. After her phone was switched off post-incident, she was arrested on October 18. During interrogation, she named Kashyap and Kumar as accomplices. Kashyap was arrested on October 21, and Kumar on October 23.