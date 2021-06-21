More vaccination camps for workers at Delhi Metro project sites

The DMRC is already conducting an awareness campaign to inform workers about the benefits of vaccination

The Delhi Metro will organize more vaccination camps at construction sites for its workers for their inoculation against COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. The DMRC is already conducting an awareness campaign at various sites to tell the benefits of vaccination to workers. "Already, multiple vaccination camps have been organized at the sites, and more are expected to follow," the DMRC said in a statement.

Statement

Construction work of Phase IV corridors continued despite constraints

In the statement, the DMRC also shared that despite several constraints induced by the second wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Metro has continued with the construction work of its Phase IV corridors, and achieved a few important construction landmarks. The DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of 65 km of new lines across three priority corridors as part of its Phase IV expansion.

Work

Completion targets of the corridors will be reviewed

The corridors are expected to be completed by 2025. However, given the fact that the COVID-19 scenario is still evolving, the completion targets shall be reviewed accordingly. During the lockdown period this year, the COVID-19 guidelines from time to time were stringently followed. After the lifting of restrictions, now there is a gradual increase in the manpower available at DMRC's sites, officials said.

Targets

Underground section of Phase IV achieved many important targets

The tunneling work between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West RK Ashram Marg corridor for DMRC's first underground section of Phase IV achieved many important targets during this period, they said. During these months, the DMRC completed the tunneling of 500 meters of one of the 2.8-km-long twin tunnels, the officials said.

Accomplishment

First of the twin tunnels to be ready by September

Delhi Metro has also completed the casting of over 50 percent of tunnel segments in the casting yard. The first of the twin tunnels on this stretch is expected to be completed by September this year, the officials said. On the same stretch, the DMRC achieved another major milestone by erecting Phase-IV's first-ever T-girder at Mukarba Chowk last month, they said.

Progress

Progress was made on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor

"On the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor as well, steady progress was made despite the manpower-related constraints. Work on Delhi Metro's fifth bridge over river Yamuna is also going on as part of this corridor near the Signature Bridge," the statement said. This corridor is significant as its completion will complete the entire ring of connectivity on the Pink Line, it added.

Civil tenders

Four civil tenders of Phase IV underground sections also floated

"In April and May 2021, four major civil tenders of DMRC's Phase IV underground sections were also floated. These are all being funded by the loan received through JICA," the officials said. While three tenders are from the Aerocity-Tughalakabad corridor, one is from the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor. All the tenders are at different stages of processing now, they continued.