Four persons, including three members of a family, died on Friday morning after a speeding tempo hit them in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said. The deceased have been identified as Ashok (30), his wife Kiran, his son Ishant and one Jawahar Singh (93), all residents of the Najafgarh area, it said. Here are more details.

Police said that the incident took place around 5:15 am when the deceased persons were out on a morning walk. "Ashok's other son Dev is in a serious condition and admitted to a hospital. The driver, identified as Rajesh (35), was apprehended at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Police said that the tempo was being driven very rashly and in a negligent manner. The driver's medical test is being conducted and a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The bodies have been sent to the Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said. Further details on the incident are awaited.

Delhi Police constable, Manisha (27) died after her two-wheeler was hit by another vehicle in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave around two weeks ago while she was returning home after night duty, India Today had reported. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said.