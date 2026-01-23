1 billion Indians to watch TV by 2029, says IIM-A

What's driving the TV boom?

Turns out, more money in people's pockets means more viewers: just a ₹1 lakh bump in state GDP per capita could add 25 million new watchers in lower-income states (those with per capita GDP below the national average).

Even with streaming options expanding, increased internet penetration is helping TV grow by connecting more households.

Urbanization and better infrastructure are making it easier for families—even in underserved regions—to get hooked up.