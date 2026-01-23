1 billion Indians to watch TV by 2029, says IIM-A
By 2029, over a billion people in India are expected to tune into TV, according to an IIM Ahmedabad report.
The study credits this growth—about 2.4% each year—to rising incomes, better internet access, and improved living conditions, especially in rural and lower-income areas.
What's driving the TV boom?
Turns out, more money in people's pockets means more viewers: just a ₹1 lakh bump in state GDP per capita could add 25 million new watchers in lower-income states (those with per capita GDP below the national average).
Even with streaming options expanding, increased internet penetration is helping TV grow by connecting more households.
Urbanization and better infrastructure are making it easier for families—even in underserved regions—to get hooked up.
Why does it matter?
TV isn't just about entertainment—it's also helping drive social change.
The report points out that things like same-language subtitles can boost literacy and content focused on financial independence or gender awareness can make a real difference.
By the end of the decade, even lower-income states are set to catch up with richer ones when it comes to TV access.