'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' lands in India this January
The next chapter in the iconic zombie franchise is coming soon—28 Years Later: The Bone Temple hits Indian theaters on January 16, 2026.
Picking up from Danny Boyle's original 2002 film and this year's sequel, the new movie spotlights Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Kelson, whose world is turning upside down.
What to expect: cast, crew, and more
Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, the story dives into Dr. Kelson's complicated choices with global fallout.
You'll also see Alfie Williams as Spike facing off with Jack O'Connell's Jimmy Crystal.
The cast includes Aaron Taylor Johnson, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lews-Parry. Plus—Cillian Murphy (the original star) returns as executive producer!
The film will be out in both English and Hindi across India.