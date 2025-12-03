'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' lands in India this January

What to expect: cast, crew, and more

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, the story dives into Dr. Kelson's complicated choices with global fallout.

You'll also see Alfie Williams as Spike facing off with Jack O'Connell's Jimmy Crystal.

The cast includes Aaron Taylor Johnson, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lews-Parry. Plus—Cillian Murphy (the original star) returns as executive producer!

The film will be out in both English and Hindi across India.