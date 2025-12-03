AI is breathing new life into old songs—here's how

Record labels are now using AI to quickly make hundreds of simple, copyright-friendly videos—often with abstract or nature visuals—to promote older songs without needing extra video rights. Advanced tools can also separate vocals and instruments from original recordings, making it easy to remix classics or create immersive versions without going back to the studio.

What's in it for artists and listeners?

Over 60% of musicians are already using AI for composing, mastering, or designing artwork.

This year, AI-generated music could boost industry revenue by over 17%, and most listeners (about 82%) can't even tell if a song was made by a human or an algorithm.

For fans, this means more ways to discover old favorites—and maybe even hear them in totally new ways.