AI is breathing new life into old songs—here's how
AI is quietly transforming the music world, helping old tracks find new fans and creating fresh revenue for record labels.
Companies like Saregama and Times Music are using AI to turn audio-only songs into videos, making them more visible on platforms like YouTube.
The AI in music market was valued at $5.2 billion last year and could top $60 billion by 2034.
How does AI actually change the music?
Record labels are now using AI to quickly make hundreds of simple, copyright-friendly videos—often with abstract or nature visuals—to promote older songs without needing extra video rights.
Advanced tools can also separate vocals and instruments from original recordings, making it easy to remix classics or create immersive versions without going back to the studio.
What's in it for artists and listeners?
Over 60% of musicians are already using AI for composing, mastering, or designing artwork.
This year, AI-generated music could boost industry revenue by over 17%, and most listeners (about 82%) can't even tell if a song was made by a human or an algorithm.
For fans, this means more ways to discover old favorites—and maybe even hear them in totally new ways.