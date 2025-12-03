Next Article
John Abraham adds a fresh Mahindra Thar to his SUV squad
Entertainment
Bollywood star and car buff John Abraham just showed off his latest ride—a sleek white Mahindra Thar—on Instagram.
This new addition sits alongside his custom black Thar Roxx, and in a recent video, he walked fans through both SUVs' standout looks and features.
What's special about these Thars?
John's black Thar Roxx is fully personalized, rocking a Stealth Black finish, "JA" badges, plush Mocha Brown leather seats, and even a plate that says "Made For John Abraham."
The new white Thar comes with upgrades from the 2025 refresh—think body-colored grille, dual-tone bumper, smarter interior controls, plus an advanced touchscreen with Adventure Stats for tracking off-road fun.
Both cars are built for adventure but have their own vibe.