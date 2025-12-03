John Abraham adds a fresh Mahindra Thar to his SUV squad

What's special about these Thars?

John's black Thar Roxx is fully personalized, rocking a Stealth Black finish, "JA" badges, plush Mocha Brown leather seats, and even a plate that says "Made For John Abraham."

The new white Thar comes with upgrades from the 2025 refresh—think body-colored grille, dual-tone bumper, smarter interior controls, plus an advanced touchscreen with Adventure Stats for tracking off-road fun.

Both cars are built for adventure but have their own vibe.