Rashmika Mandanna calls out AI misuse, urges strict action Entertainment Dec 03, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna is speaking up about the dangers of AI being used to create fake and morphed content online.

She's calling for "strict and unforgiving" punishment for those behind such acts, expressing that tech should protect people's dignity—not harm it.

Rashmika warned that the internet has become "a canvas where anything can be fabricated," which implies it is easy for anyone's image to be misused.