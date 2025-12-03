Rashmika Mandanna calls out AI misuse, urges strict action
Rashmika Mandanna is speaking up about the dangers of AI being used to create fake and morphed content online.
She's calling for "strict and unforgiving" punishment for those behind such acts, expressing that tech should protect people's dignity—not harm it.
Rashmika warned that the internet has become "a canvas where anything can be fabricated," which implies it is easy for anyone's image to be misused.
Why this hits close to home
This isn't just a general concern—Rashmika herself was targeted by a viral deepfake video two years ago.
She's urging everyone to stand together against identity theft and highlighted that other actors like Keerthy Suresh have faced similar problems.
Tagging India's Cybercrime Coordination Centre , she called for strict and unforgiving punishment for offenders.