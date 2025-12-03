PVR INOX Pictures bets on regional cinema for growth

PVR INOX Pictures, the distribution arm of the multiplex chain, is focusing on regional cinema to drive its growth. The company is expanding its distribution strategy by including more regional content in its lineup, reported MoneyControl. Nayana Bijli, Director of PVR INOX Pictures and daughter of promoter Ajay Bijli, says the nationwide appeal of South Indian films is shaping their distribution strategy.

Revenue expectations Bijli anticipates regional content's contribution to revenue growth Bijli is optimistic about the potential of regional content to enhance overall revenues at the exhibition level. She said in a statement, "Regional content will grow, and, hopefully, growing the pie will increase the contribution to overall revenues at the exhibition level too." The company has also released 24 Bengali films this financial year as part of its strategy. Currently, the distribution segment contributes 5-10% to PVR INOX's overall revenues.

Distribution strategy PVR INOX Pictures's aggressive distribution strategy PVR INOX Pictures is reportedly aggressive in its distribution strategy, having released 78 titles so far this financial year. This is in line with last year's numbers, which saw the release of 124 films including 52 international and regional titles each, and another 20 from Hindi cinema. From April to late November in 2025, 78 films have already reached cinemas with a mix of international (42), regional (26), and Hindi releases (10).

Global strategy PVR INOX Pictures's strategy to boost India's global entertainment presence Even as it grows its regional lineup, PVR INOX Pictures is keeping English releases central to its strategy. Bijli said, "India is making a name for itself in global entertainment. There's a lot of excitement about coming to India, about releasing in India." She cited the example of Hollywood's John Wick: Chapter 4, which saw India among the top five countries contributing to the film's box office.