'One of India's finest actors': Aditya Dhar praises Yami's 'Haq' performance
Aditya Dhar is cheering on his wife Yami Gautam for her standout role in Haq, calling her "one of India's finest actors" on X.
In the film, Yami plays Shazia, who takes on a tough legal fight after a triple talaq divorce from Emraan Hashmi's character.
The story digs into issues of gender and justice in today's India.
More on Dhar's praise—and what's next
Dhar highlighted how fearless Yami is when picking roles and praised her dedication to acting.
Haq also features Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh.
Meanwhile, Dhar's own big project Dhurandhar—starring Ranveer Singh and a star-packed cast—hits theaters December 5, 2025, with a second part expected in 2026.