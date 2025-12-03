'One of India's finest actors': Aditya Dhar praises Yami's 'Haq' performance Entertainment Dec 03, 2025

Aditya Dhar is cheering on his wife Yami Gautam for her standout role in Haq, calling her "one of India's finest actors" on X.

In the film, Yami plays Shazia, who takes on a tough legal fight after a triple talaq divorce from Emraan Hashmi's character.

The story digs into issues of gender and justice in today's India.