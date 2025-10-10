4 men arrested for threatening Ramya on Instagram
Bengaluru police have arrested four people and identified nine more for sending abusive messages, including rape and death threats, to actor-turned-politician Ramya (Divya Spandana) on Instagram.
The harassment began after she supported the Supreme Court's comments on the Renukaswamy murder case, where actor Darshan is a main accused.
Ramya filed a complaint in July 2025 against 44 accounts for misogynistic and threatening posts.
48 suspects still being investigated
Among those arrested are Rajesh CY, accused of sending obscene videos, and Bhuvan Gowda HS, both charged with abusive messages.
Earlier, Obanna T and Gangadhar were held for using Instagram accounts to send abusive messages to Ramya.
The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to five accused with a ₹1 lakh bond each.
Police are still investigating over 48 suspects, and more arrests could follow soon.