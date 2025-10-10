4 men arrested for threatening Ramya on Instagram

48 suspects still being investigated

Among those arrested are Rajesh CY, accused of sending obscene videos, and Bhuvan Gowda HS, both charged with abusive messages.

Earlier, Obanna T and Gangadhar were held for using Instagram accounts to send abusive messages to Ramya.

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to five accused with a ₹1 lakh bond each.

Police are still investigating over 48 suspects, and more arrests could follow soon.