Atlee wants Rishab Shetty to win National Award for 'Kantara' Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Director Atlee couldn't stop raving about Rishab Shetty's performance in "Kantara: Chapter 1." He called Shetty "a great inspiration" and said, "Hats off! I want him to win the National Award."

Atlee, who was in Amsterdam at the time, drove two and a half hours to a theater to catch the film on opening day, then phoned Shetty to share how much he loved it.