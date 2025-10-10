Atlee wants Rishab Shetty to win National Award for 'Kantara'
Director Atlee couldn't stop raving about Rishab Shetty's performance in "Kantara: Chapter 1." He called Shetty "a great inspiration" and said, "Hats off! I want him to win the National Award."
Atlee, who was in Amsterdam at the time, drove two and a half hours to a theater to catch the film on opening day, then phoned Shetty to share how much he loved it.
'Kantara' is 1 of the highest-grossing Kannada films
"Kantara: Chapter 1," which dropped on October 2, 2024, has become one of the year's biggest hits.
It stars Shetty (who also directs) and features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram.
The film raked in over ₹509 crore worldwide in its first week, making it one of the highest-grossing Kannada movies ever.
Meanwhile, Atlee is busy with 'AA22 x A6'
While everyone's talking about "Kantara," Atlee is busy with his next big project, "AA22 x A6," starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.
This film marks Arjun's much-awaited return after "Pushpa 2: The Rule."