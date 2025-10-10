Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at World Mental Health Day gala
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just picked up the "Humanitarians of the Year" award from Project Healthy Minds at the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.
They were honored for championing mental health and raising awareness about social media's impact on kids.
The couple looked relaxed and affectionate at the event, with Harry even sneaking a playful moment with Meghan while posing for photos.
Meanwhile, William and Charles were at a different event
While Harry and Meghan celebrated in New York, Prince William and King Charles III were attending an event at the Natural History Museum—a reminder that the family rift isn't healed yet.
Harry recently reconnected with his father, but things with William remain tense, especially because of lingering concerns about Meghan.
Why Meghan doesn't post her kids' pictures online
Even as public figures, Meghan is careful to keep their children's lives private.
She shares glimpses of family life from their Montecito home but avoids posting their faces online, aligning with their message about mental health and safe social media use for children.