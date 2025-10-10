Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at World Mental Health Day gala Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just picked up the "Humanitarians of the Year" award from Project Healthy Minds at the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

They were honored for championing mental health and raising awareness about social media's impact on kids.

The couple looked relaxed and affectionate at the event, with Harry even sneaking a playful moment with Meghan while posing for photos.